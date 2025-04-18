Revanth Reddy Hard Sells Telangana At Tokyo Roadshow

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday invited Japanese companies to come to his state and find a China +1 alternative.

At the India-Japan Economic Partnership roadshow in Tokyo, he exhorted investors to invest, promising that they will thrive, grow, succeed, and will feel like at home.

The official TelanganaRising delegation, led by the Chief Minister, hosted a high-level Investment Roadshow, spotlighting the state's thriving industrial ecosystem and inviting Japanese businesses to partner in its growth.

At the event attended by over 150 participants from the Japanese business community, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy exhorted Japanese investors and businesses to come to Telangana and invest, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office here.

"Japan is called the Land of the Rising Sun. Our state's vision is TelanganaRising. Today, I am proud to say-Telangana is Rising in the Land of the Rising Sun," he said.

"I am very happy to be in Tokyo. Your city is great, with excellent infrastructure, focus on environment and sustainability, and innovation of Japan are very nice, kind, respectful and disciplined. I have learnt many things from Tokyo for developing my city of Hyderabad," the Chief Minister said.

The event began with remarks from the Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George, who emphasised the strong and growing Indo-Japanese economic ties. Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General, JETRO, Bengaluru, followed with comments encouraging deeper collaboration with Telangana.

Promotional videos on two flagship projects of the government, namely Future City, India's first planned Net Zero industrial city, and the Musi Riverfront Rejuvenation Project, one of India's largest riverfront development projects, were released at the event.

Telangana's Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, delivered a presentation outlining key investment opportunities for Japanese companies in sectors such as electronics, AI, EVs, textiles, and green energy.

The Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to Japanese businesses to invest in the state and be part of TelanganaRising. "We offer world-class infrastructure, skilled talent, and clear and consistent policies to support your investment in several priority sectors like life sciences, GCCs, electronics, EV and Energy storage, Textiles, Food processing, AI data centres, and logistics. Let us build something extraordinary - for India, Japan, and the world."

The roadshow was followed by several one-on-one meetings with the Telangana delegation and the top business conglomerates of Japan.