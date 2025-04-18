LG CNS Partners With NYCEDC To Bring Advanced Technologies And EV Charging To Brooklyn Army Terminal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this initiative, LG CNS is developing a cutting-edge mobile app that will provide real-time information on EV charging availability, and other essential data to improve urban mobility. This app will serve as a valuable tool for residents and visitors alike, enhancing the convenience and efficiency of electric vehicle use in the city.

The installation of EV chargers at the Brooklyn Army Terminal marks just the beginning of LG CNS's engagement with New York. With a long-term vision to support green energy and digital transformation, LG CNS is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the city. This collaboration between NYC and LG CNS represents a significant investment in both infrastructure and technology, positioning the city at the forefront of the smart city revolution.

Beyond EV infrastructure, LG CNS is committed to leveraging its advanced technologies to help New York City become an IT leader in the United States. The company is exploring innovations in artificial intelligence, smart surveillance, and data-driven urban solutions to support NYC's modernization efforts. By integrating these technologies, LG CNS aims to improve citywide efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

LG CNS is also planning to install Energy Storage Systems (ESS) to help stabilize NYC's electricity market. By implementing ESS solutions, LG CNS aims to enhance the city's energy resilience, improve grid efficiency, and support the transition to more sustainable power sources.

LG CNS will join New York City Economic Development Corporation's (NYCEDC) next cohort of Pilots at BAT, a program that allows companies to test and scale their innovative technologies in live environments. Due to the success of the initial Pilots at BAT cohorts, the program is expanding to NYCEDC's MADE Bush Terminal in Sunset Park. NYCEDC's Sunset Park District provides over 200 acres of waterfront space in Brooklyn to support emerging climate solutions in key green economy sectors like resiliency, mobility and buildings.

In October 2023, Mayor Adams signed a Memorandum of Understanding with LG CNS CEO Shin-Gyoon Hyun and James Kim, Chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea. This agreement aims to encourage substantial Korean investments in New York City. The NYCEDC Business Development Team worked with LG CNS for successful entry into the NYC ecosystem by identifying strategic city opportunities and guiding them through the site selection process.

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, big data, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories, smart cities, and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) projects across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE LG CNS