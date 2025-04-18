Dharwad Bar Association Opposes 'Move' To Transfer Four Karnataka HC Judges

MENAFN - IANS) Dharwad (Karnataka), April 18 (IANS) The Karnataka Advocates Association, Dharwad Bench, on Friday wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna opposing the rumoured move to transfer four judges of the Karnataka High Court to various other High Courts.

Association President V.M. Sheelavant, in the letter, claimed that there is a proposal to transfer Karnataka High Court justices Krishna S Dixit, K. Natarajan, Hemant Chandangoudar and Sanjay Gouda to other states.

"The Bar members are in strong protest against the proposal," he underlined.

"The members of the Bar across the state of Karnataka are in a state of disbelief on hearing the rumours about the intended or proposed transfer of a few of the best legal minds serving as Hon'ble Judges of the High Court of Karnataka," he said in the letter, adding that the bar members "can vouch for the judges' selfless service, unquestionable integrity, unmatched legal acumen, empathy and efficiency".

"It is indeed disheartening for the members of the Bar and must be demoralising for the judges who are known for utmost efficiency, sense of justice, equity and good conscience. The proposal to transfer these fine legal minds would deprive the members of the Bar and the litigant public is certain to have a disruptive and crippling effect on the working of the High Court of Karnataka and deal a deadly blow to the morale of the members of the Bar and the litigant public surely to be devastating," he said in the letter.

"It is the firm resolve of the members of this Bar that they are unwilling to let go of these judges from the High Court of Karnataka in the interest of the litigant public, members of the Bar in view of the fact that the step is retrogressive and works as a spanner in the wheel."

However, the Supreme Court Collegium has not given any official statement regarding the transfer of judges from the Karnataka High Court.