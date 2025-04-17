403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FAB and Children’s National Celebrate a Legacy of Care at Qasr Al Hosn- Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Edelman) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Children’s National Hospital hosted a gala dinner at the historic Qasr Al Hosn Cultural Foundation on 16 April 2025, to celebrate a profound legacy of compassion, innovation, and life-changing pediatric care.
Held in one of Abu Dhabi’s most cultural landmarks, the event welcomed distinguished guests, senior government dignitaries, and philanthropic leaders from the UAE and the United States. Together, they honored a transformative partnership that has brought hope and healing to thousands of Emirati children. The evening featured moving performances, heartfelt stories, and powerful reflections from leaders who have helped shape the extraordinary partnership.
In her keynote address, Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “This evening is more than a celebration, it is a tribute to a partnership rooted in compassion, guided by purpose, and united in our belief that every child deserves high-quality treatment. At FAB, we are proud to play our part in this great story alongside Children’s National Hospital and continue our shared mission of hope and healing. This moment is deeply special to us, and a clear reflection of what we can achieve when we act together for good. As the UAE’s global bank, we are deeply committed to initiatives that deliver meaningful impact and will continue to invest in health and well-being of the next generation.”
The partnership between the UAE and Children’s National Hospital spans over 30 years, with initiatives including the Visiting Physicians Programme and the landmark Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. FAB has proudly supported these efforts since 2021, helping bring world-class care to Emirati children and families, both in the UAE and in Washington, D.C.
Ms. Michelle Riley-Brown, President and CEO of Children’s National Hospital delivered a keynote and emphasized the impact of this collaboration: “Our partnership with the UAE and with First Abu Dhabi Bank is a shining example of what’s possible when nations unite for the health of future generations. We are grateful for the support that brings our expertise closer to families in the UAE and strengthens our commitment to pediatric innovation on a global scale.”
Guests also heard from Dr. Marius Linguraru, Principal Investigator at the Sheikh Zayed Institute, who reflected on the future of pediatric care and the impact of AI: “We are now entering a transformative era where artificial intelligence and precision medicine can redefine how we care for children. Thanks to visionary support from our UAE partners, we are advancing technologies that can diagnose, treat, and prevent childhood diseases like never before.”
The Gala Dinner marks a renewed commitment from FAB and Children’s National Hospital to continue expanding access to specialized care and supporting groundbreaking research.
Held in one of Abu Dhabi’s most cultural landmarks, the event welcomed distinguished guests, senior government dignitaries, and philanthropic leaders from the UAE and the United States. Together, they honored a transformative partnership that has brought hope and healing to thousands of Emirati children. The evening featured moving performances, heartfelt stories, and powerful reflections from leaders who have helped shape the extraordinary partnership.
In her keynote address, Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “This evening is more than a celebration, it is a tribute to a partnership rooted in compassion, guided by purpose, and united in our belief that every child deserves high-quality treatment. At FAB, we are proud to play our part in this great story alongside Children’s National Hospital and continue our shared mission of hope and healing. This moment is deeply special to us, and a clear reflection of what we can achieve when we act together for good. As the UAE’s global bank, we are deeply committed to initiatives that deliver meaningful impact and will continue to invest in health and well-being of the next generation.”
The partnership between the UAE and Children’s National Hospital spans over 30 years, with initiatives including the Visiting Physicians Programme and the landmark Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. FAB has proudly supported these efforts since 2021, helping bring world-class care to Emirati children and families, both in the UAE and in Washington, D.C.
Ms. Michelle Riley-Brown, President and CEO of Children’s National Hospital delivered a keynote and emphasized the impact of this collaboration: “Our partnership with the UAE and with First Abu Dhabi Bank is a shining example of what’s possible when nations unite for the health of future generations. We are grateful for the support that brings our expertise closer to families in the UAE and strengthens our commitment to pediatric innovation on a global scale.”
Guests also heard from Dr. Marius Linguraru, Principal Investigator at the Sheikh Zayed Institute, who reflected on the future of pediatric care and the impact of AI: “We are now entering a transformative era where artificial intelligence and precision medicine can redefine how we care for children. Thanks to visionary support from our UAE partners, we are advancing technologies that can diagnose, treat, and prevent childhood diseases like never before.”
The Gala Dinner marks a renewed commitment from FAB and Children’s National Hospital to continue expanding access to specialized care and supporting groundbreaking research.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment