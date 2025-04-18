Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum Highlights Growing Economic Ties And Joint Investment Prospects

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum took place in Baku, jointly organized by AZPROMO and Slovenia's SPIRIT Business Development Agency, with support from the Azerbaijani and Slovenian Ministries of Economy, Tourism and Sports.

According to AZPROMO, the forum brought together officials and around 40 companies from both countries, operating in fields such as ICT, textiles, tourism, construction, and mechanical engineering.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed optimism that the forum's discussions would lead to“practical steps and specific projects,” strengthening bilateral ties and making them“more sustainable and multifaceted.” He also invited Slovenian businesses to actively take part in rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, especially through investment opportunities, Azernews reports.

The forum reflected growing high-level engagement and political dialogue between the two countries, including the first-ever meeting of the Joint Working Group on economic cooperation.

Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon reaffirmed Slovenia's interest in developing closer ties with Azerbaijan's private sector and noted the broad potential for cooperation across various economic sectors.

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov and Slovenia's Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sports Mitja Blaganje emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation, while representatives from AZPROMO and SPIRIT Slovenia presented business and investment opportunities in both countries.

The forum concluded with the signing of a trade agreement between Azerbaijan's Bestcomp Group and Slovenia's Kontron, followed by B2B and B2G meetings aimed at fostering direct commercial and government-level partnerships.