Sacred Thread Removal Row: Karnataka Govt In Damage Control Mode; Student Shares Trauma (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The sacred thread removal row in Karnataka is taking a serious turn, as a student who missed the Common Entrance Test (CET) alleged that staff at the examination centre denied him entry for refusing to remove his sacred thread (Janivara).

He further claimed that they (staff) carelessly remarked,“What if someone hangs themselves with the sacred thread?”

In light of the seriousness of the issue, the Congress government has apologised and promised action against the staff who denied entry to students wearing the sacred thread. The government has also announced that strict guidelines will be issued to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Suchivruth Kulkarni, the student who was denied the opportunity to write the CET exam, told the media on Friday that he was stopped at Sai Spoorthi College in Bidar city on Thursday (April 17). He said a staff member made a reckless comment, asking what would happen if someone committed suicide using the sacred thread inside the examination hall.

“When I questioned the staff about the reason for denying entry, they made loose and insensitive comments. I was allowed to write two exams, but denied entry for the Mathematics paper. They asked me to remove the sacred thread before entering the exam hall,” he said.

“When I refused to remove it, they told me I wouldn't be allowed in. They asked, 'What if you commit suicide inside?' I've lost a precious year of my life. This incident has caused immense pain to me and my family. We want justice,” said Suchivruth.

Meanwhile, another student from Shivamogga stated that authorities at his exam centre cut his sacred thread before allowing him to take the exam. He claimed the incident caused severe mental trauma.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Executive Director H. Prasanna acknowledged that the actions of the exam centre staff were wrong and clarified that KEA had not issued any guidelines mandating the removal of sacred threads.

“It was wrong on the part of the staff to ask students to remove their sacred threads. KEA does not support such actions. We regret that such an incident took place. I personally apologise. We will issue strict guidelines to ensure this does not happen again,” Prasanna said.

He further clarified,“We will not frame guidelines that discriminate against any caste or religion. A mistake has occurred, and we will take steps to ensure it is not repeated. Let's not blow this matter out of proportion, but rest assured that action will be taken against those responsible. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to investigate, and action will be based on their reports.”

Speaking on the case of Suchivruth, Prasanna added,“As per the rules, a student can still be allotted a ranking for engineering courses even if they miss the Mathematics paper. Justice will be ensured for the student from Bidar. This was a mistake on our part, and we will assign him a ranking accordingly.”

“A report will be obtained from the Deputy Commissioner of Bidar, and the matter will be discussed with the Minister for Higher Education. We are committed to ensuring such mistakes are not repeated,” he said.

Regarding the similar incident in Shivamogga, Prasanna stated,“It was wrong for staff to ask students to remove sacred threads. I am awaiting a report from the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner. We will issue strict guidelines and ensure staff are trained to avoid hurting religious sentiments.”

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar also responded to the controversy on Friday, stating that the outrage expressed by Brahmin organisations over the denial of exam access to students wearing sacred threads was justified.

“The responsibility lies with the concerned Deputy Commissioners. There is no rule mandating the removal of sacred threads to enter examination halls. Authorities in Shivamogga are denying the charges, but I will get to the truth. We are not foolish enough to issue such a directive. If sacred threads were indeed removed, strict action will follow. We do not condone such actions,” Minister Sudhakar said.

“We do not support such incidents in any way. Let the students name the officials and centres involved. The community's outrage is understandable. No one should act against religious sentiments. If the allegations are proven, we will take strict action,” he added.

The incident of Brahmin students allegedly being asked to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) by authorities before being allowed to attend the Common Entrance Test (CET) has stirred a major controversy in Karnataka.

The incident, which came to light on Friday, has drawn sharp reactions from ministers and community organisations alike. Hindu organisations have appealed to people to come onto the streets and protest.