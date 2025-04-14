Trocars Market To Hit USD 1.46 Billion By 2032, Driven By Minimally Invasive Surgery Demand – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 820.34 million
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 1464.88 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.70% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product Type
The Trocars Market was dominated by the disposable trocars segment in 2023 with a share of 62.86%. To prevent the risk of cross-contamination and to simplify the sterilization process, hospitals, and surgical centers are increasingly adopting disposable trocars. These trocars are most preferred as they are economical, easy to use, and have better security aspects. Their widespread use in some outpatient settings where sterilization resources are limited and procedure volume high has also helped fuel their dominance. In addition, disposable products are becoming more achievable for manufacturers with advanced ergonomic design and lower insertion force, which makes device designs very attractive to surgeons. The rise in government regulations around infection control, especially post-COVID-19, has also accelerated the demand for single-use surgical instruments, solidifying the growth trajectory of the disposable segment.
By Trocars Tip
In 2023, the bladeless trocars segment accounted for 45.32% of the market share and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Bladeless trocars are increasingly being used, as they minimize tissue trauma resulting in less post-operative pain and complications. These trocars feature blunt obturators that displace rather than cut tissue, making them ideal for sensitive procedures. The efficacy and safety profile of these devices remains superior in general and gynecological surgeries making them a preferred choice of surgeons. Moreover, advanced designs of bladeless trocar including optical visualization and ergonomic handles are aiding in improving the precision of surgery and decreasing the insertion force. This segment continues to benefit from strong clinical outcomes and a growing shift toward advanced, surgeon-friendly instruments.
By Application
General Surgery segment led the trocars market in 2023 and the dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period. Trocars are critical devices used in gallbladder removals, appendectomies, and hernia repairs, which are some of the most commonly performed laparoscopic procedures in the world. Chronic diseases, obesity, and gastrointestinal disorders are on the rise, leading to an increasing number of surgeries, which directly signifies the demand for trusted access devices such as trocars. Hospitals are increasingly adopting reusable and disposable trocars to address varied surgical requirements. Additionally, technological advancements and training modules for surgeons have improved trocar insertion techniques, reducing complications. As the healthcare sector pushes for efficiency and better patient outcomes, the demand for high-quality trocars in general surgical settings continues to grow significantly.
Trocars Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Disposable Trocars Reusable Trocars
By Trocars Tip
- Bladeless Trocars Optical Trocars Blunt Trocars Bladed Trocars
By Application
- General Surgery Gynecological Surgery Urological Surgery Pediatric Surgery Other Surgeries
Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in the global Trocars Market in 2023 with 32.24% market share as the U.S. market played a pivotal role in the region. Geography plays an important role too, as the regions are known for state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, greater volume of procedures being performed, and early adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Showing in the region, the major market players, like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and CONMED Corporation have been investing sustainable amounts for the sake of research and development and releasing new products that accommodate emerging and evolving surgical requirements. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenarios, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong presence of trained laparoscopic surgeons contribute to sustained market leadership.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare investments, hospital infrastructure development, and surgical procedure volumes in countries like China, India, and Japan are anticipated to boost the growth of the surgical devices industry. Regional growth is also on the rise due to government initiatives aimed at expanding access to advanced medical technology, as well as a burgeoning medical tourism industry in countries such as India and Thailand. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures, and increasing disposable income levels in the middle-class population are enabling the uptake of the trocar. Global medical device companies have also formed partnerships with local distributors to improve their market access in the region.
Recent Developments
- Medtronic plc launched its next-generation disposable trocar system for efuse surgical sealing and stability in March 2024, and it aims to reduce perioperative surgical complications and improve patient recovery time. In January 2024, Ethicon (a Johnson & Johnson company) expanded its laparoscopic instrument portfolio by launching bladeless optical trocars with integrated visualization, receiving strong feedback from early adopters in Europe and North America.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Surgical Procedure Volume (2023, by Type and Region)
5.2 Trocar Utilization Rate (2023, by Region and Application)
5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)
5.4 Healthcare Spending on Laparoscopic Instruments, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Trocars Market by Product Type
8. Trocars Market by Trocars Tip
9. Trocars Market by Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
