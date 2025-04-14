The European Magazine Announces Award Winners 2025

The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2025 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The European is proud to announce the final full list of winners in The European Awards 2025, an annual celebration of achievement, innovation, and excellence across various industries. For over 15 years, The European has been recognising organisations and individuals who stand out and drive their industries forward.The European Awards are designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of the very best in all major market sectors globally, rewarding not only large and dominant firms but also smaller participants, growth companies, and niche startups. The awards cover variety of sectors, such as Banking & Finance, Sustainability, ESG, Energy, Technology and Real Estate, and regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.See the list of winners on The European's website here:the-european/global-business-awards-2025The vote is open for The European Awards 2025The 2025 award winners who have won titles up to this point in the year are as follows:2TradeAsia (Yapster e-Trade, Inc.)Grace Cerdenia – Best CEO in the Brokerage IndustryTrailblazer in Online Stock Trading & Financial EmpowermentExcellence in Online Stock Trading Services – PhilippinesBest Trading Experience – PhilippinesACC AviationLeading Innovative ACMI ProviderBest Tailored Air Travel ProviderAccell GroupMost Innovative Leader in E-Bike Mobility SolutionsExcellence in Bicycle/Cycling Parts, Clothing & AccessoriesBest ESG Responsible Bicycle Manufacturer – EuropeAffin Bank BerhadExcellence in Customer Experience for Islamic BankingBest Malaysia's SME Banking ExcellenceChampions of Social Responsibility in Shariah-Compliant BankingPioneers of Digital Banking Innovation in Islamic FinanceAfore SURAPension Fund Management Company of the YearAGFExcellence in SME Financing and Sustainable Development – AfricaPioneers in African SME EmpowermentAidifyLeading Innovator in AI-Driven Customer Interaction for E-commercePioneering AI Agents for Seamless E-commerce CommunicationAsialink Finance CorporationPioneering Excellence in Consumer Financing – PhilippinesBest Specialist Auto Finance Solutions – PhilippinesATIDIExcellence in Export Credit Insurance & Risk MitigationPioneering Economic Resilience and Trade Facilitation in AfricaBest Pan African Geo-Political Risk ConsultancyAtlas Renewable EnergyRenewable Energy and ESG Innovator – LATAMCarlos Barrera – Renewable CEO of the Year – LATAMClean Energy Solutions Provider – LATAMAurion BiotechGreg Kunst – Most Innovative CEO Biotech, OphthalmologyBiotech Investment One To WatchAvions de Transport Régional GIENathalie Tarnaud Laude – CEO of the Year, Regional AviationBest Sustainable Development StrategyAXA IM SelectGlobal Leader in Asset Management and Multi-Manager SolutionsBaker HughesExcellence in Energy Innovation & SustainabilityGlobal Champions of Industrial & Energy EfficiencyTop Innovator in Oilfield Services & Energy Technology SolutionsBancardMost Comprehensive Suite of Financial Products – ParaguayExcellence in E-Payment Solutions & Secure Digital TransactionsBanchile InversionesInvestment Management Company of the Year – ChileMost Innovative Digital Investment Company of the Year – ChileCapital Markets Company of the Year – ChileBanco de ChileInnovative Digital Bank of the Year – ChileBank of the Year – ChileBest Bank for Financial Inclusion – ChileBest Bank for Sustainably Futures – ChileBanking Innovators of the Year – ChileBANGE S.A.Best Bank in Equatorial GuineaBest Equatorial Guinea's SME Banking ExcellenceLeading International Trade Bank – Equatorial GuineaExcellence in Empowering Entrepreneurial Growth & InclusionBank of China MacauBest Bank in MacauBest Macau's SME Banking ExcellenceBest E-Banking & Mobile Banking ChampionBanque MisrMr. Hisham Okasha – Banking CEO of the Year – EgyptDr. Fatma el Goully – Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – EgyptBest CSR Bank – MENABest Marketing Campaign – MENABest Treasury & Cash Management Services – MENABest Banking Brand – MENALiquidity Management Provider – MENAForeign Exchange Banking Provider – MENABest Corporate Governance Bank – MENAAudit & Risk for Development of Internal Audit Best Practice – MENABBVA MexicoRetail Bank of the Year – MexicoInnovative Digital Bank of the Year – MexicoBitkubExcellence in Cryptocurrency Trading ServicesBest Web3 Crypto Trading Platform 2025Best Crypto Exchange Mobile App – ThailandBluebulb Financials LimitedExcellence in Cross-Border Payment Solutions for African BusinessesMost Comprehensive Suite of Financial Products – Financial Inclusion – NigeriaBuddy Electric ASPioneering Eco-Friendly Electric Mobility & Bike – NorwaySustainable Electric Vehicle and e-Bike Design & Innovation – NorwayCereneo International AGBest International Rehabilitation Solutions ProviderCK Power Public Company LimitedBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceClinique La PrairieSimone Gibertoni – CEO of the Year, Wellbeing – SwitzerlandBest Holistic Wellness ResortClinic Les AlpesBest Luxury Rehab Solutions – SwitzerlandCodebase TechnologiesExcellence in Open APIs & Banking Solutions – MENATransformative Digital Banking and Customer ExperienceBest Sharia Compliant Embedded FinTech Ecosystem – GCCCreditúDavid Munoz – Financial Services Visionary of the Year – LATAMPioneering Fintech for Financial Inclusion – LATAMTrailblazing Mortgage Finance Innovator – LATAMDr. Kohlhase GmbHLeading Excellence in Sustainable Wealth ManagementOutstanding Wealth Management Team – GermanyDr MattressLeading Innovator in Mattress Manufacturing – KenyaMost Valuable Mattress Brand for Customer Satisfaction – East AfricaEccelsa AviationFrancesco Cossu – Best CEO in the Aviation Industry – ItalyElite Private Aviation Terminal Operator of EuropeOutstanding FBO Branding Solutions Provider – ItalyEilakaislaMr Antti Soro – Most Innovative CEO in the Staffing/Recruiting IndustryBest HR Services & Recruitment Consultancy – FinlandEngel & Völkers Los CabosVanessa Fukunaga – CEO of the Year, Luxury Real Estate – Baja California SurMost Trusted Luxury Real Estate AdvisoryEnvaco S.A.Most Innovative CEO in the Sustainable Packaging Industry – ParaguayBest Sustainable Packaging Technology & Most Innovative Packaging Team – ParaguayESG Portfolio Management GmbHGermany's Outstanding ESG Investment Manager of the YearEvolene IndonesiaMost Inspirational CEO in the Wellness and Fitness – IndonesiaBest Health Transformation Leader in Fitness Supplement BrandsEVUM Motors GmbHLeadership In Sustainable TransportExpress FundedExcellence in Financial Trading SolutionsTop Performer in Trading Capital Growth – AfricaExcellence in Risk-Free Trading – AfricaFawryAshraf Sabry – CEO of the Year in the Fintech Industry – EgyptLeader in Digital Transformation and Fintech InnovationInnovative Excellence in E-Payment Solutions – EgyptImpactful Innovation in Fintech and Business ExpansionFer D PhilippinesGroundbreaking Leader in Holistic Wellness and SupplementsExcellence in Vitamins and Supplements DistributionGIGPioneering Excellence in Private Insurance – KuwaitTrailblazing Customer-Centric Innovator in MENA InsuranceLeading Corporate Responsibility in Insurance – GCCHang Seng Indexes Company LimitedBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceHousing & Development Bank (HDB)Banking Innovators of the Year – EgyptMobile Banking App – EgyptRetail Banking Provider – EgyptFastest Growing Bank – EgyptThe Peoples Bank of the Year – EgyptJusan BankLeading Private Bank for Sustainable EcosystemBest Kazakhstan's SME Banking ExcellenceBest Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion – KazakhstanKashaChampion of Health Equity and Accessibility – AfricaLeaders in Last Mile Healthcare Solution – AfricaTrailblazers in Health and Household Goods Delivery – AfricaKEMS Zajil TelecomPioneers of Digital Transformation & Connectivity ExcellenceLeading the ICT & Digital Revolution in Telecom – Middle EastTop Innovators in Cloud-Managed Services & Cyber Security – GCCKontoraExcellence in German Wealth ManagementLeading Innovators in Family Office Services – GermanyKomerční bankaJan Juchelka – CEO of the Year, Banking Industry – Czech RepublicBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceBest ESG Development StrategyKrungthai Bank PCLMr Payong Srivanich – CEO of the Year in the Banking IndustryBest Thai Bank for Treasury & Cash ManagementLeaders in Ethical Business & Environmental StewardshipThailand's SME Banking ExcellenceTop Digital Banking Product – Innovation Leader – ThailandThe Kusnacht PracticeEduardo Greghi – CEO of the Year, Sustainable WellbeingBest Medical Solutions Team for UHNWIsKuwait Finance House (KFH)Best Sustainable Corporate GovernanceBest Islamic Banking GroupLiteFinanceExcellence in Global Financial Trading SolutionsBest User Experience in Online Trading PlatformsPremier Trading Environment for New Traders in AfricaBest ECN Broker for Global MarketsMauBankBest Mauritius's SME Banking ExcellenceBest e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – MauritiusBest Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion – MauritiusMoKo Home + LivingExcellence in Affordable Home Living Solutions & Retail Furniture – KenyaBest Responsible Manufacturer in Furniture & Design – East AfricamPharmaPioneers of Accessible Healthcare in AfricaExcellence in Medical Supply Chain & Hospital DistributionNBCBest Corporate Governance Bank – TanzaniaTanzania's Leading Bank for Business & SME PartnershipsBest e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – TanzaniaTanzania's Excellence in Forex Solutions and Customer ServiceNBKBest Bank in KuwaitKuwait's Most Trusted SME BankOutstanding International Mortgage Solutions ProviderBest Bank for Treasury & Cash Management in KuwaitNJMPFBest Managed Retirement FundsPension Fund of YearFund Innovators of YearOberwaid AGDoris Straus – CEO of the Year, Medical Hospitality – SwitzerlandOld Mutual Investment GroupLeading Sustainable African Investment ManagerBest Shariah-Compliant Investment PortfolioExcellence in Global & Local Investment SolutionsOQ S.A.O.CAshraf Al Mamari – CEO of the Year, EnergyBest Sustainable Development StrategyBest Global Integrated Energy GroupBest Energy Investment CompanyPalma Companhia de Seguros, SAMozambique's Premier Car Insurance BrandGeneral Insurance Champion of the Year – MozambiquePedidosYaEsteban Gutiérrez – CEO of the Year in the Food Delivery Industry – LATAMLeading Innovators in Digital Delivery Solutions – LATAMChampions of Convenience & Efficiency in Quick CommerceTrailblazers in Transforming Technology into Unforgettable User ExperiencesPeople's BankClive Fonseka – Banking CEO of the Year – Sri LankaBank of the Year Sri LankaBest Digital Banking Solution Provider – Sri LankaESG Bank of the Year – Sri LankaBest Mobile Banking APP – Sri LankaBest financial Inclusion Programme – Sri LankaPsalms Food IndustriesDr. Dennis Ngabirano – Best CEO in the FMCG Industry – UgandaUganda's Top Consumer Snacks BrandMost Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing – UgandaPUENTEBest Investment Banking Company – ArgentinaWealth Management and Capital Markets Company of the Year – ArgentinaBest Investment Banking Company – UruguayWealth Management and Capital Markets Company of the Year – ParaguayReportage PropertiesUAE's Real Estate Excellence: Most Trusted DeveloperExcellence in Innovative & Affordable Housing SolutionsMost Diversified International Construction Project SolutionsRiby by BLAChampion of Financial Inclusion for Cooperative and Trade Groups – NigeriaOutstanding Digital Platform Provider for Micro and Small-Scale EnterprisesSDP Project ManagementBest Value Creation African Project DeveloperBest Sustainable Engineering & Design Partner – BeninBest Infrastructure Project Management Team – AfricaSE & Co.Miss Susan Emmanuel – Most Innovative CEO in the Staffing/Recruiting Industry – TanzaniaBest HR Services & Recruitment Consultancy – TanzaniaSeABankExcellence in Sustainable Corporate Governance – VietnamLeading Edge in Risk Management – Bank of the YearBest e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – VietnamSharjah Sustainable CityProperty Innovators for Net Zero Energy Cities (Sharjah) – MENAInnovators In Urban Sustainable Cities of the Future – MENAMr Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa – CEO of the Year for Sustainable City of the Future (Sharjah)Soft2BetPioneering Visionary in the iGaming IndustryOutstanding Customer Support in iGamingInnovation Leader in Responsible Gaming and SustainabilityStanbic Bank UgandaBest Bank in UgandaBest of Uganda's SME Banking ExcellenceBank for Treasury & Cash Management in UgandaSustainable Leadership in MSME & Entrepreneurial GrowthBest e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion“FlexiPay” – UgandaTaiwan Stock Exchange CorporationBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceTalabat Holding PLCMr. Tomaso Rodriguez – CEO of the Year, Technology – MENABest Corporate GovernanceTarmeez CapitalPioneering Technology Platform in Islamic Bond & Finance – Saudi ArabiaInnovative Leader in Sharia-Compliant Financing Solutions – Saudi ArabiaToledo CapitalBest Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office SwitzerlandExcellence in Wealth Management & Tailor-Made Financial SolutionsUBXPioneering Excellence in Open Finance and Digital Transformation – PhilippinesThe United BankBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceMostafa Al-Daly – CFO of the YearUnited Bankers PlcInnovators In Wealth Management – NordicReal Asset Investment Innovators – NordicUZCARDMr Olimjon Asrarovich Zakirov – CEO of the Year in the Fintech Industry – UzbekistanMost Innovative Leader in Electronic Payment Integration – UzbekistanPioneering in Cashless – Secure Digital Payments (Tez QR) – UzbekistanValueNature / CreditNatureBest ESG Strategy Development Partner – South AfricaOutstanding Contribution to Biodiversity Conservation – Southern AfricaVista Land & Landscapes, Inc.Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry – PhilippinesChampion of Integrated Property & Urban DevelopmentLeading Sustainable Property Developer – PhilippinesMost Comprehensive Real Estate Brand – PhilippinesWorld's TopMost Innovative CEO in the FMCG Industry – Saudi ArabiaMost Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing – Saudi ArabiaExcellence in Integrated Food Solutions & Storage ServicesXpress Payment Solutions LtdDr. Markie Idowu – CEO of the Year in the Payments Industry – NigeriaBest Embedded Finance and Most Trusted African Payment GatewayMost Comprehensive Payment and Secure Digital Transactions – Nigeria

