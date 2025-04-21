Health Ministry Unveils Strategy To Stabilize Pharmaceutical Market, Expand Emergency Pharmacies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, on Sunday reviewed a comprehensive report from the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) detailing recent measures to ensure the availability of medicines and medical supplies across the local market.

According to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, the report highlighted ongoing coordination between the EDA and the Unified Procurement Authority to maintain the uninterrupted flow of medicines, especially critical and strategic pharmaceuticals.

The report outlines several key actions, including continuous monitoring of essential drugs, their generics, and alternatives to preempt any shortages. Pharmaceutical production lines are under regular supervision to ensure output targets are met, and companies have been instructed to maintain strategic stockpiles of vital medications.

The EDA also uses real-time data to track developments in the pharmaceutical market and ensures equitable distribution across all governorates to prevent localized shortages. Strict penalties are enforced against unjustified stockpiling, as the EDA and the Unified Procurement Authority work in tandem to protect the stability of the national healthcare system.

Ali El-Ghamrawy, head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, announced the launch of the“Mystery Shopper” initiative aimed at identifying and addressing challenges in Emergency Pharmacies. The initiative will be rolled out in two phases: the first involving field visits to assess pharmacy operations, and the second focused on analyzing findings and recommending corrective actions.

El-Ghamrawy noted that the initiative has already driven key operational reforms, most notably the expansion of Emergency Pharmacies run by the Egyptian Pharmaceutical Trading Company, with 29 new branches established nationwide. A horizontal distribution plan has also been implemented to supply high-demand medicines to 28,000 pharmacies across Egypt.

To enhance patient access and reduce overcrowding, several branches have been integrated with private pharmacies, while new service points have been activated within Emergency Pharmacies. Instructions have also been issued to swiftly redistribute medications mentioned in patient complaints and offer effective alternatives when necessary.

El-Ghamrawy reaffirmed the EDA's commitment to engaging with citizens, noting that the authority's 24/7 hotline (15301) remains active for public inquiries and complaints. He underscored that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to achieve pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and position Egypt as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.