Public Enterprises Minister Explores Partnership Opportunities With Italy's Technip Energies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed El-Shimy held a meeting on Monday with Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Italy's Technip Energies, and Francesco Cammarata, Executive Vice President for Business Development in North Africa and the Middle East, along with their accompanying delegation, at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The discussions focused on potential avenues for cooperation between Technip Energies and the Ministry's affiliated companies, as part of broader efforts to attract foreign investment and forge strong international partnerships in Egypt's strategic industrial sectors.

Talks explored collaboration across key areas including fertilizers, chemicals, metals, mining, and renewable energy. The delegation was briefed on the capabilities and investment opportunities available within the Ministry's portfolio, particularly in these high-potential industries.

Minister El-Shimy welcomed the interest shown by Technip Energies and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to fostering partnerships with reputable global players. He highlighted the company's technical expertise and global reach as valuable assets in modernizing Egypt's state-owned enterprises and unlocking the full value of their resources.

He also presented a detailed overview of current projects and strategic investment opportunities, emphasizing the Ministry's focus on revitalizing local industry, enhancing economic performance, generating added value, and supporting employment growth.

For his part, Marco Villa expressed Technip Energies' strong interest in deepening its presence in Egypt and contributing to the implementation of ambitious national development projects in cooperation with the Ministry. He noted Egypt's strategic location and industrial potential as key factors driving the company's expansion outlook.

This meeting is part of an ongoing series of engagements the Ministry is holding with international partners to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange expertise, and support Egypt's strategy to revamp industrial development and boost the efficiency of state-owned enterprises.