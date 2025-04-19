403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prince Harry takes undisclosed trip to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made a previously undisclosed visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, with news of the trip emerging only after he had departed the country. This marks his first visit to Ukraine and makes him the second British royal to travel there since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Last year, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also visited.
Harry traveled to Ukraine on Thursday in his role as the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which organizes sports competitions for wounded and injured military personnel. While in Lviv, he visited the Superhumans Center, a rehabilitation facility for injured Ukrainian soldiers. During the visit, he spoke with doctors and patients, and even observed a hearing restoration procedure for one of the servicemen.
“This is my first visit to Ukraine and it certainly will not be the last,” Harry said in a video posted by the Superhumans Center. He pledged continued support for Ukrainian participants in the Invictus Games for as long as needed.
Rob Owen, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, emphasized Ukraine's ongoing involvement in the games since 2017 and said the trip reflects the foundation’s commitment to helping wounded service members, even in war-torn regions.
Prince Harry, who now lives in California, flew to Ukraine from London, where he had attended a two-day court hearing in a bid to reinstate publicly funded security for himself and his family. That protection was removed after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020. In court, Harry claimed his life was in danger during UK visits.
In 2023, Harry and Meghan were seen at an Invictus Games event alongside Yulia 'Taira' Paevskaya, a controversial former member of Ukraine’s Azov battalion. Moscow has labeled Paevskaya a terrorist and accused her of participating in violent acts during the conflict in the Donbass region, which began after Ukraine deployed troops there in 2014 following a pro-Western uprising in Kiev.
Harry traveled to Ukraine on Thursday in his role as the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which organizes sports competitions for wounded and injured military personnel. While in Lviv, he visited the Superhumans Center, a rehabilitation facility for injured Ukrainian soldiers. During the visit, he spoke with doctors and patients, and even observed a hearing restoration procedure for one of the servicemen.
“This is my first visit to Ukraine and it certainly will not be the last,” Harry said in a video posted by the Superhumans Center. He pledged continued support for Ukrainian participants in the Invictus Games for as long as needed.
Rob Owen, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, emphasized Ukraine's ongoing involvement in the games since 2017 and said the trip reflects the foundation’s commitment to helping wounded service members, even in war-torn regions.
Prince Harry, who now lives in California, flew to Ukraine from London, where he had attended a two-day court hearing in a bid to reinstate publicly funded security for himself and his family. That protection was removed after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020. In court, Harry claimed his life was in danger during UK visits.
In 2023, Harry and Meghan were seen at an Invictus Games event alongside Yulia 'Taira' Paevskaya, a controversial former member of Ukraine’s Azov battalion. Moscow has labeled Paevskaya a terrorist and accused her of participating in violent acts during the conflict in the Donbass region, which began after Ukraine deployed troops there in 2014 following a pro-Western uprising in Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment