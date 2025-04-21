Egypt Signs Mou With Microsoft To Train 100,000 On AI Technologies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and Microsoft Egypt, aimed at advancing Egypt's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030. The agreement focuses on building AI capabilities among youth and government employees, while promoting the responsible and sustainable use of AI technologies.

The MoU was signed by Raafat Hindi, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Digital Transformation, and Mirna Arif, General Manager of Microsoft Egypt, in the presence of senior officials from both sides. It marks a new phase in the ongoing partnership between the Ministry and Microsoft to develop AI applications across Egypt.

Talaat emphasized that the MoU builds on a longstanding and productive relationship with Microsoft, and supports Egypt's national vision to accelerate AI adoption across sectors as a catalyst for socioeconomic growth and a knowledge-driven digital economy.

He noted that the agreement aligns with several core pillars of the second edition of the National AI Strategy, which aspires to establish a robust AI industry in Egypt. These pillars include strong data governance, advanced infrastructure, a supportive legal framework, and-most critically-human capital development to sustain long-term innovation and competitiveness.

“Collaborating with Microsoft allows us to enhance local AI talent and ensure the responsible deployment of this powerful technology, drawing on international best practices,” Talaat said.“This supports a comprehensive AI ecosystem that aligns with Egypt's development goals.”

Under the agreement, the Ministry and Microsoft will jointly train and qualify 100,000 individuals-including young professionals and IT staff across government ministries and digital transformation units-in AI technologies. The training program includes tailored learning paths, hands-on experience, and content developed by Microsoft.

The partnership also provides for technical and sector-specific consultations, enabling government bodies to identify and implement AI-powered solutions that improve innovation, efficiency, and service delivery. Furthermore, the MoU promotes responsible AI use, with a strong emphasis on sharing global expertise and best practices in AI governance.

Another key element of the agreement is the launch of a multi-stakeholder dialogue to explore regulatory frameworks for AI, and to promote regional and international knowledge exchange on emerging standards and governance models.

Raafat Hindi noted that the partnership reflects the Ministry's commitment to collaborating with global technology leaders to drive Egypt's digital transformation.“It will empower local talent to create AI-based solutions that enhance public services while upholding ethical and responsible tech use,” he said, citing the alignment with Egypt's Responsible AI Charter.

From Microsoft, Samer Abu Latif, President of Microsoft for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, affirmed the company's dedication to supporting digital transformation through innovative technologies.“Responsible AI adoption and digital skills development are central to our mission,” he said, calling the MoU a strategic milestone in implementing Egypt's AI strategy and positioning the country as a leader in the digital economy.

Hoda Baraka, Advisor to the Minister for Technological Skill Development, described the MoU as a key step toward cultivating future-ready talent.“Through this partnership, we aim to build skills aligned with global innovation trends and empower a generation capable of applying AI to real-world challenges. We also look forward to expanding this initiative to other African countries,” she said.

Microsoft Egypt General Manager Mirna Arif concluded:“We are proud to sign this MoU and deepen our collaboration with the Ministry. Training 100,000 youth and public sector employees not only strengthens Egypt's digital workforce but also reinforces a culture of responsible AI use. This effort lays the groundwork for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy aligned with Egypt's national aspirations.”