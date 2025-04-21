Egypt's Foreign Trade Reaches $32.24Bn In Q1 Of FY25: CBE
In a recent report, the CBE noted that trade with Egypt's 14 main trading partners-who together account for 68.3% of the country's total foreign trade-amounted to approximately $22.03bn. This figure includes $15.93bn in imports and $6.09bn in exports.
The United States topped the list of Egypt's trading partners during the period, with a trade volume of around $3.04bn, comprising $1.92bn in imports and $1.13bn in exports. The United Arab Emirates ranked second, with total trade valued at $2.86bn-$1.71bn in imports and $1.16bn in exports.
China came third with a trade volume of $2.68bn, including $2.61bn in imports and just $66.7m in exports. Saudi Arabia followed in fourth place, recording $2.34bn in total trade-$1.91bn in imports and $431.7m in exports.
Italy ranked fifth with a total trade volume of $1.52bn, including $914.6m in imports and $607.7m in exports. Trade with Germany stood at $1.46bn, with imports amounting to $1.02bn and exports to $441.1m. Turkey followed closely with $1.40bn in trade-$656.8m in imports and $447.2m in exports.
The United Kingdom came in eighth, with a trade volume of $1.23bn, split between $631.3m in imports and $602.2m in exports. Switzerland followed at $1.21bn, comprising $631.8m in imports and $576.6m in exports. Brazil's trade volume with Egypt reached $1.15bn, including $1.07bn in imports and $73.6m in exports.
Russia ranked 11th, with a trade volume of $1.08bn-$1.02bn in imports and $55m in exports. India followed with a total of $763.2m, including $694.1m in imports and $69.1m in exports. The Netherlands recorded $652.1m in trade-$424m in imports and $228.1m in exports-while France rounded out the list with $630.2m in total trade, including $421.5m in imports and $208.7m in exports.
According to the CBE, trade with other countries outside the top 14 amounted to $10.21bn, comprising $7.22bn in imports and $3.00bn in exports.
