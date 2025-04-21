Whatsapp Teams Up With Egyptian Celebrities And Al Ahly SC To Launch Exclusive Sticker Packs

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) WhatsApp has announced exclusive collaborations with some of Egypt's most beloved celebrities and the iconic Al Ahly Sporting Club to bring fans unique and expressive sticker packs. These custom sticker packs, designed in partnership with these creators, will be exclusively accessible through their official WhatsApp channels.

Yesterday, WhatsApp anno unced users can now make their own sticker packs without having to leave the app, and now fans can enhance their daily conversations with stickers featuring iconic moments and expressions from their favorite stars and sports heroes. Whether it's a punchline from a famous comedy sketch or a sticker of a legendary goal celebration, these exclusive packs offer a fun and distinctly Egyptian way to connect with friends and family.

The lineup includes some of Egypt's top stars, who use their WhatsApp channels to directly communicate with their followers:



Ahmed Helmy – A comedic legend known for his iconic film roles.

Mohamed Henedy – Bringing his signature wit to WhatsApp.

Mona Zaki , Yasmin Abdelaziz , and Donia Samir Ghanem – Actresses loved by generations. Taha Desouky , Asmaa Galal , Amy Samir Ghanem , and streaming platform WATCH IT – also join the fun with stickers reflecting pop culture moments.

Ahmed Helmy, a collaborator on one of the exclusive packs, shared,“I've always loved finding new ways to connect with my audience, and these WhatsApp stickers are just great. I'm excited for people to discover the range of expressions, including some of my own, and to see how they bring a smile to their friends and family. I know I'll be using plenty of Helmy stickers myself!”







One of the most exciting additions is from Al Ahly SC , the region's most decorated football club. Their exclusive sticker pack includes fan-favorite players, club chants, best moments in the club history, and match-day expressions – perfect for celebrating wins and sharing team spirit.







Gamal Gabr, Director of the Al-Ahly Club Media Department added:“Our fans are among the most passionate in the world – now they can show that passion in their chats. Whether it's a sticker of a game-winning goal or our coach's signature gesture, we're proud to be part of this collaboration with WhatsApp.”



















These sticker packs are part of WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to introducing updates that make chats more fun and creative.. Users can also create and share their own sticker packs, unlocking creative expression for fans and creators alike.

Follow your favorite creators and Al Ahly SC on WhatsApp Channels today to download their sticker packs. For more information on how to create and share your own sticker packs, visit [link ].