Ongoing Israeli Attacks Deepen Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

As Israeli military operations continue across the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian crisis has reached its most severe stage since the war began in October 2023, according to United Nations agencies.

Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that 44 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured in the past 24 hours alone. This brings the cumulative toll since 7 October 2023 to over 51,240 killed and 116,931 wounded, with the majority of casualties being women and children. Thousands more remain missing or trapped under rubble.

Intensified Israeli airstrikes have devastated residential areas, with recent bombardments targeting the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, killing at least one person and injuring others. A separate attack on the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza resulted in six additional fatalities. The deliberate destruction of homes and infrastructure has become a hallmark of the war, now entering its ninth consecutive month.

In parallel, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, released new footage titled“Ambush of Breaking the Sword”, showing an Israeli military vehicle being targeted on Al-Awda Street, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on April 19. The group said the ambush was part of its ongoing efforts to resist what it described as“genocide” by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Israeli news outlet Ynet, citing military sources, reported that Hamas is still believed to maintain a force of around 20,000 fighters. These units reportedly follow a dual strategy of defense and tactical counterattacks to repel any renewed Israeli ground incursions.

In a separate development, Israeli authorities released 10 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, transferring them to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. No details have been provided about the circumstances of their release or their health conditions. Human rights groups continue to document alleged abuses of detainees held in Israeli custody since the conflict began.

On the Israeli side, the issue of captives has re-emerged after Adi Alexander, the father of U.S.-Israeli soldier Idan Alexander, publicly appealed to the United States to open direct negotiations with Hamas. His plea followed Hamas' announcement that Idan's fate had become unknown after an Israeli airstrike allegedly killed his captors.

Politically, Hamas reiterated its rejection of any partial agreement for a limited prisoner exchange in return for a temporary ceasefire. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza and a member of its negotiating delegation, stated on April 17 that the group would only accept a comprehensive deal. Such a deal must include a full ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a broad prisoner exchange.