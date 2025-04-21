Egypt's Al-Mashat Attends WB/IMF Spring Meetings In Washington

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, has arrived in Washington D.C. to participate in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the ministry announced on Monday.

The meetings, taking place throughout this week under the theme“Jobs... The Path to Prosperity,” bring together central bank governors, finance and development ministers, parliamentarians, senior private sector officials, civil society representatives and academics. Discussions will focus on global economic prospects, poverty reduction, driving economic development, and the effectiveness of development cooperation.

Al-Mashat, who also serves as Egypt's Governor at the World Bank Group, is scheduled to participate in several high-level sessions. These include the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G24) on International Monetary Affairs and Development, the Development Committee meetings, and the African Governors Constituency meeting at the World Bank Group.

The minister will hold intensive bilateral meetings with senior management of the World Bank Group. These discussions will follow up on the ongoing partnership portfolio and address efforts to drive growth, employment, and achieve sustainable economic development in Egypt.

Al-Mashat is also set to hold meetings with representatives of other governments as well as multilateral and bilateral development partners. Furthermore, she will participate in high-level events examining current global economic challenges and the future of development in developing countries and emerging economies. Participation in events organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) is also scheduled, reflecting the relationship between the forum and the Egyptian government.

Egypt has previously announced its support for contributing to the 21st replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA). The IDA, a World Bank Group institution, is one of the largest bodies working to combat extreme poverty in the lowest-income countries. The World Bank Group is conducting ongoing discussions with contributing countries and relevant stakeholders regarding this replenishment process.

The 2025 Spring Meetings occur amid significant global economic developments. Factors influencing the discussions include U.S. tariffs imposed on numerous trading partners and their subsequent impact on growth and inflation in various countries, as well as the economic consequences of geopolitical tensions affecting multiple regions worldwide.

The annual Spring Meetings encompass sessions of the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the G24, and the G20, among other gatherings.