403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Confirms Slow but Steady Progress in Russia, U.S. Relations
(MENAFN) The Kremlin stated on Sunday that the current discussions between Moscow and Washington aimed at restoring their bilateral relationship are progressing “very well.” However, they emphasized that this undertaking demands sustained and comprehensive dialogue.
During an interview, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov remarked that “everything is moving very well,” despite the challenges involved in “reviving relations practically from scratch.”
According to Peskov, this renewal of ties necessitates substantial “diplomatic and other efforts.” The interview excerpts were distributed via Telegram.
Peskov highlighted that the process involves “small steps” intended to rebuild a foundation of basic “mutual trust.”
He stressed that these incremental efforts are what Russian and American representatives are pursuing through their ongoing interactions.
He also noted that both nations are “walking this path together very patiently,” suggesting that although progress is being made, many hurdles still remain.
Peskov underscored the significant harm that he believes occurred during the prior U.S. administration under President Joe Biden, implying that “painstaking work” is underway to repair the deterioration in diplomatic ties.
According to Peskov, the general public and media often expect quick and dramatic outcomes, bordering on “maximalism.” However, he cautioned that such expectations are unrealistic. “In reality, the situation is slightly different,” he said.
During an interview, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov remarked that “everything is moving very well,” despite the challenges involved in “reviving relations practically from scratch.”
According to Peskov, this renewal of ties necessitates substantial “diplomatic and other efforts.” The interview excerpts were distributed via Telegram.
Peskov highlighted that the process involves “small steps” intended to rebuild a foundation of basic “mutual trust.”
He stressed that these incremental efforts are what Russian and American representatives are pursuing through their ongoing interactions.
He also noted that both nations are “walking this path together very patiently,” suggesting that although progress is being made, many hurdles still remain.
Peskov underscored the significant harm that he believes occurred during the prior U.S. administration under President Joe Biden, implying that “painstaking work” is underway to repair the deterioration in diplomatic ties.
According to Peskov, the general public and media often expect quick and dramatic outcomes, bordering on “maximalism.” However, he cautioned that such expectations are unrealistic. “In reality, the situation is slightly different,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment