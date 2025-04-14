403
Brunei reports notable decline in maternal mortality rates over two decades
(MENAFN) Brunei has recorded a significant reduction in maternal mortality over the last twenty years, as reported by the country's health minister. During a World Health Day event on Monday, Minister of Health Haji Mohd Isham Jaafar revealed that the maternal mortality ratio from 2018 to 2023 ranges from zero to 32.4 per 100,000 live births, equating to zero to two deaths each year.
The minister indicated that the maternal mortality ratio for 2023 stands at 15.9 per 100,000 births, representing one death annually. He emphasized that Brunei has made significant strides in decreasing both maternal and infant mortality over the past 50 to 60 years.
Despite this progress, Minister Jaafar warned that maintaining this positive trend could be challenging due to an increase in chronic health issues among women of childbearing age. He noted that further reductions may be difficult, particularly with rising rates of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity among young women.
