Death Toll From Russian Attack On Sumy Rises To 34

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people killed in the Russian missile strike on Sumy on April 13 has risen to 34, with 117 others injured in the attack, including 15 children.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Sumy: as of 18:00, 34 people have been killed, including two children," the statement reads.

The number of those injured has increased to 117, including 15 children.

On April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles. Earlier reports indicated 32 dead and 99 injured.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service