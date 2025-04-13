Death Toll From Russian Attack On Sumy Rises To 34
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Sumy: as of 18:00, 34 people have been killed, including two children," the statement reads.
The number of those injured has increased to 117, including 15 children.Read also: Scholz on Sumy strike: Such attacks reveal Russia's true 'readiness' for peace
On April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles. Earlier reports indicated 32 dead and 99 injured.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
