Canada Demands Russia Agree To Immediate Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canada has expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the Russian missile strike on Sumy and is demanding that Russia agree to an immediate ceasefire.

As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the statement .

“Today, Russia chose once again to prolong its unjustified war of aggression on Ukraine by attacking innocent civilians in Sumy. Our thoughts are with the families of those killed and wounded in this brutal attack,” Carney wrote on X.

He emphasized that“Ukraine has shown its commitment to peace - and Russia must now agree to an immediate ceasefire.”

“Canada stands with Ukraine in its fight for freedom, peace, and security - today, tomorrow, and always,” the Prime Minister added.

Leaders of 15 countries condemn Russian missile strike on– President Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy. As of now, 34 people are known to have been killed and 117 injured, including 15 children.