Here Is The Nickname Kamal Haasan Gave Director Mani Ratnam While Shooting For 'Thug Life'!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan, who has joined hands with director Mani Ratnam after 38 long years for his upcoming film 'Thug Life', has disclosed that he gave Mani Ratnam a nickname while shooting for the film.

Kamal Haasan, who recently spoke about his collaboration with Mani Ratnam during the launch of the first single of the film, spoke about how Mani Ratnam was passionate about filmmaking.

During the course of his speech, Kamal Haasan said, "Very rarely does this happen in a whole career like mine -- when you are happy and only thinking about the film. That happens only when your team is like that. I have given him a nickname for him(Mani Ratnam). I kept it out of anger but I guess I can reveal it. He is not just Mani Ratnam. He is Anjara Mani Ratnam (Anjara in Tamil means 5.30). He comes and sits there(on the sets) at 5.30 a.m. This was the title I gave him. More than me,cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will know better because if Mani Ratnam comes to the sets by 5.30 a.m., it is enough if I go there by 5.45 m, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will have to be there by 3.45 a.m."

However, on a serious note, he said, "Only when somebody is thinking of cinema all night can someone get up and come in the morning at 5.30 a.m. without even having an alarm to wake him up."

Crediting fans with being the sole reason for bringing director Mani Ratnam and him together for a film, actor Kamal Haasan said that their film together, 'Thug Life', would be a peace offering to fans and audiences.

Actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are working together after almost 38 years in 'Thug Life', their second film together after 'Nayagan', which was a cult classic and a superhit.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

The film's full-fledged audio launch is to take place on May 16. This apart, a musical event is also scheduled to take place in Australia and the entire 'Thug Life' team is expected to participate in it.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph."

The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv.