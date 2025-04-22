In Russia, Ukrainian Soldier Sentenced To 15 Years For Role In Kursk Operation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 21, the driver of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Yeremeyev, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the 2nd Western District Military Court of Moscow (Russia) on charges related to the invasion of the Kursk region.

This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC with reference to the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of Russia, Ukrinform reports.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation clarifies that the man was found guilty of committing a terrorist attack . It is noted that the Ukrainian will spend the first three years in prison, and the rest of the term - in a strict regime colony.

The investigation claims that on September 6, 2024, Yeremeyev, along with other Ukrainian military personnel,“invaded” the Kursk region. In the village of Vitriane, he allegedly“repeatedly opened fire on Russian servicemen and civilians,” obstructed the evacuation of civilians and mined roads.

Eremeev was captured three days later, on September 9.

In December 2024, a court in Moscow sentenced two Ukrainian servicemen to 14 and 15 years in prison on charges related to the operation in the Kursk region.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia will try captured Australian Oscar Jenkin on mercenary charges.