Rubio, Witkoff, Kellogg To Represent U.S. At London Talks Bloomberg

The U.S. delegation to the negotiations in London on ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

According to Ukrinform, citing Bloomberg , the U.S. delegation is scheduled to meet with senior officials from the foreign ministries of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

It is noted that final details of the meeting are still being coordinated and may change.

The talks in London will be a continuation of negotiations that took place last week in Paris with the participation of President Emmanuel Macron.

In the French capital, the same U.S. officials outlined potential frameworks for a ceasefire agreement and broader peace settlement between Kyiv and Moscow. As part of the proposed peace plan, the U.S. suggested lifting some sanctions on Russia and officially recognizing its control over Crimea.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the earlier round of negotiations between the U.S., European, and Ukrainian representatives took place in Paris on April 17. Ukraine was represented by Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Photo: Official State Department