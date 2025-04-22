Three People Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged As Russians Attack Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Odesa with strike drones. As a result of the attack, three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles. Fires also broke out.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, according to Ukrinform.

"Civilian infrastructure in the city was damaged, including residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles. Fires broke out," the message states.

Later, Kiper reported that three people were injured in the drone attack. "According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the massive Russian strike at Odesa. Medical personnel are providing them with all the necessary assistance," the message said.

Also, the Mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, reported on Telegram that the enemy struck residential buildings in a densely populated area of Odesa.

"The enemy struck residential buildings in a densely populated area of Odesa. There is a fire at the scene, and emergency and municipal services are working. Many apartments have been damaged," the message states.

Nearly 3,000 combat actions recorded in half a day, enemy dropped around 90 bombs – Zelensky

Earlier reports indicated that explosions were heard in Odesa on Monday evening.