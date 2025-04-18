Potlatchdeltic Contributes To Heyburn Elementary Playground
The initial phases included the installation of swing sets and an adventure playground that provided children with a wide range of activities on slides, ladders, climbers, bridges and platforms, and tunnels. Others in the community, including representatives from the Idaho Department of Lands, volunteered to install the playground. During the installation, children from the school would watch from nearby with excitement for the adventures that soon awaited. The final phase will add an obstacle course with multiple climbers and a rock-climbing wall and is expected to be completed in 2025.
The playground at Heyburn Elementary School encourages active play, development of motor skills, and facilitates social interaction. On weekends and evenings, the playground is open to the entire St. Maries community.
