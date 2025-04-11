Rs 1.2 Crore Worth Properties Attached Of Drug Peddlers In South Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

In a statement, the police said that in one significant action carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, Anantnag Police attached a single-storey residential house along with one kanal of land at Sallar, Anantnag. The property is owned by Bashir Ahmad Wani, S/O Abdul Aziz Wani, a resident of Sallar, who is involved in Case FIR No. 65/2018 registered at Police Station Srigufwara related to the recovery of a considerable quantity of poppy straw. The seized property is estimated to be worth Rs 70 lakhs.

The police spokesman further stated that in another major development under Case FIR No. 35/2025 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act at Police Station Bijbehara, the following assets were attached, A residential house and a vehicle (Regd. No. JK02AV-1235) belonging to Tajdar Amin Khan, S/O Mohd Amin Khan, resident of Goriwan Bijbehara (Presently at Karewa Colony Bijbehara), A shopping complex owned by Bilal Ahmad Itoo, S/O Ghulam Hassan Itoo, resident of Gund Nasir, Bijbehara.

Additionally, under Case FIR No. 213/2024 U/S 8/15-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Bijbehara, a vehicle (Regd. No. HR16L-3657) belonging to Harjinder Singh, S/O Gurdiyal Singh, resident of Mubarak Pur, Kapurthala (Punjab), was also attached, he said.

The combined estimated market value of the properties seized in these cases stands at Rs 1.2 Crore, he said.

These decisive actions reflect Anantnag Police's firm resolve to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers and ensure accountability by seizing properties acquired through illicit means. Such measures send a strong message and serve as an effective deterrent to those involved in the drug trade, he said.

Anantnag Police urges the public to remain vigilant and share any information related to drug peddling in their areas. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, reads the statement.

