Partisans Report Large-Scale Movement Of Russian Equipment In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian troops are massively moving equipment. This process is often chaotic and uncoordinated.

This is reported in Telegram by the Atesh guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

“Atesh agents report that the occupiers have begun to massively move equipment and air defense systems throughout the Crimean peninsula. Often this process is uncoordinated and chaotic,” the statement said.

It is noted that according to information from the movement's agents among the Russian Armed Forces, they are trying to strengthen security measures in Crimea .“But on the ground, it all boils down to the fact that equipment is being transported back and forth without a specific plan, and it looks more like a panic to report to the authorities on the activities carried out. The situation is reminiscent of the period of 2023-2024, when Crimea was actively attacked,” the guerrillas added.

call on Crimeans to help gather intelligence for destruction of Kerch Bridg

Atesh emphasized that they continue to monitor the actions of the Russians on the peninsula and pass on all important information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the occupiers are redeploying important equipment in Crimea, trying to hide it from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.