ICC Wednesday Fiesta Celebrates Indian Arts And Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, presented 'ICC Wednesday Fiesta', a weekly cultural event celebrating Indian Arts and Culture on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at ICC Ashoka Hall. The event showcased vibrant performances presented by various ICC AO's and Arts Centres in Qatar.

ICC Head of In-house Activities Venkappa Bhagavatula welcomed the guests and dignitaries, followed by opening remarks from ICC Vice President Shantanu Deshpande. ICC President A.P. Manikantan delivered the presidential address.

On the occasion Chandra Mohanan and Satheesan Koliyat, Presidents of ICC-affiliated organizations Pravasi Welfare & Cultural Forum and Payyannur Sauhruda Vedi respectively, were honoured for their significant contributions to the community.