Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump's Doctor Finds US President In 'Excellent Health' After Physical

2025-04-13 02:24:59
Washington: Donald Trump is in "excellent health," a White House doctor's assessment said on Sunday, after he underwent his first annual medical checkup since returning to the US presidency. "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," read a physician's letter shared by the White House.

