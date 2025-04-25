403
Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Attends Meqdam Shooting Final
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani attended the final rounds of Meqdam Shooting Championship 2025 at the Lusail Shooting Club.
The championship finals will run over three days. Day 1 featured the 25-meter pistol shooting competition. On day 2, the 50-meter rifle shooting competition will take place and the event will wrap up on day 3 with shotgun competition.
At the end of the first day's finals, Nasser Salem Hamad Al Sunaid from the Ministry of Defense, Class of 2017 (Batch 7) claimed the first place and Mohammed Abdullah Al Naama from the Ministry of Interior, Class of 2019 (Batch 11) finished second. Abdullah Ibrahim Taimur from Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., Class of 2016 (Batch 4) came third.
The awards ceremony for the winners will take place on the final day of the championship.
The event was attended by senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces.
