USQBC Hosts Selectusa 2025 Business Circles In Doha To Advance US-Qatar Cross-Border Investment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC), in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA), successfully hosted Business Circles: SelectUSA 2025 Edition - Move & Meet, Learn & Lead in Doha.
Held at the Mondrian Doha, the programme brought together business leaders, professionals, and specialists from the U.S. Commercial Service for dynamic roundtable sessions focused on harnessing opportunities in the US market through the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025.
Organised as part of USQBC's ongoing partnership with ITA, the programme was a practical forum to explore cross-border business opportunities, reinforcing the Council's mission to deepen US-Qatar economic ties and expand commercial cooperation.
The event featured remarks by USQBC Doha Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad al-Thani, who emphasised the importance of advancing U.S.-Qatar trade and investment, stating:“The United States represents the world's largest consumer market... Meanwhile, Qatar's business landscape is expanding rapidly through entrepreneurship, world-class infrastructure, and the government's drive to diversify the economy and promote the private sector. Now is the perfect moment for companies in Qatar to explore cross-border value creation in the US.”
Janelle Weyek, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy Doha, provided welcoming remarks, celebrating the more than 50 years of strong ties between Qatar and the United States, and stressing the importance of continuing to grow the commercial and investment relationship. Srinivasa Murthy, US Commercial Specialist, highlighted the Summit's features, benefits, and registration guidelines, and encouraged participants to reach out for one-on-one calls to discuss their individual business objectives.
The programme's core component was a series of interactive Business Circle discussions, led by officials from the US Commercial Service, the USQBC team, and SelectUSA 2025 ambassadors, past members of Qatar's delegation to the Summit. These small-group conversations offered attendees first-hand insights and strategic guidance for maximising the Summit's benefits.
A networking reception closed the programme, reinforcing connections built during the Business Circles and underscoring the Council's role in facilitating valuable engagements. USQBC remains committed to fostering a thriving business environment and enabling companies in Qatar to access local and cross-border avenues to meet their strategic goals.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025, taking place May 11–14 in Maryland, is the United States' highest-profile event for international business investment. Qatar's delegation will benefit from direct connections to U.S. economic development organizations, service providers, commercial advisors, and policymakers, offering high-value networking and investment matchmaking across sectors.
To learn more about registering for the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 as part of Qatar's delegation, contact [email protected] .
