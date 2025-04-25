403
Palestinian Family Martyred In Latest Israeli Airstrike On Khan Younis
/General
, April 25 (QNA) - Five Palestinians from the same family were martyred early this morning after an Israeli airstrike targeted their tent in southern Gaza.
According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the strike hit a tent belonging to a family in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing a man, his pregnant wife, and their three children.
In a separate incident, a three-year-old child died from severe burns after a fire broke out in their tent in the same area.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled Qizan Rashwan neighborhood in southwestern Khan Younis.
Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the death toll climbed to 51,355, with 117,248 people injured, amid mounting UN and international warnings over the worsening humanitarian crisis.
The Israeli occupation resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. However, Israel repeatedly violated the terms of the ceasefire during that time, continuing airstrikes across the Strip, causing further casualties, refusing to implement humanitarian protocols, and tightening its suffocating blockade on the territory, which is now facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
