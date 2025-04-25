Japan Stocks End Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Japanese stocks closed higher on Friday as investors flocked to technology stocks after the United States softened its trade stance with China and amid a decline in the yen following talks between Tokyo and Washington.

The Nikkei 225 surged 1.9% to close at 37,705.

The broader Topix Index gained 1.37% to 2,628 on Friday, with Japanese shares rising for the third straight session following a tech-led rally on Wall Street overnight.

Investors continued to monitor trade developments after President Trump claimed tariff talks with China were ongoing, while negotiations with Japan and South Korea also appeared to be progressing.

Meanwhile, fresh data showed Tokyo's core inflation jumped to a two-year high of 3.4% in April, complicating the Bank of Japan's efforts to navigate rising prices alongside mounting pressure from US tariffs.

The yen fell 0.65% to $143.56, after hitting a seven-month high of 139.885 this week.

Technology stocks led the advance, with notable gains from Disco (4.3%), Tokyo Electron (4.2%), and Advantest (4.6%). Index heavyweights such as Nintendo (3.6%), Nidec (12.5%), and Fujitsu (4.8%) also posted strong performances.

The Nikkei and Topix indexes finished the week higher, up 2.81% and 2.69%, respectively.