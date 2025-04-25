'Crimea Will Stay With Russia' Trump Tells TIME Magazine
Washington: Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, will stay with Russia, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with TIME magazine published Friday.
"Crimea will stay with Russia. And (Ukrainian President) Zelensky understands that," Trump was quoted as saying in the interview.
The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment