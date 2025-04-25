Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Crimea Will Stay With Russia' Trump Tells TIME Magazine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, will stay with Russia, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with TIME magazine published Friday.

"Crimea will stay with Russia. And (Ukrainian President) Zelensky understands that," Trump was quoted as saying in the interview.

The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin.

