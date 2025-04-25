Jordanian Journalists Head To The Polls To Elect New Syndicate Council

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) -- Jordanian journalists began voting Friday morning to elect a new council for the Jordan Press Association (JPA), following a general assembly meeting at the Amman Grand Hall in Al-Hussein Youth City.The session opened with a review and approval of the syndicate's administrative and financial reports. Members also voted to grant the incoming council full authority to amend the JPA's housing fund regulations.Last week's scheduled meeting was postponed due to a lack of quorum. Today's proceedings moved forward with those present, in accordance with the syndicate's bylaws.Three candidates are in the running for president of the JPA, four are vying for vice president, and 23 are contesting the nine open seats on the council.Under the syndicate's rules, the candidate with the most votes wins the presidency and vice presidency outright in a single round. The nine council seats go to the top vote-getters among the remaining candidates.Voting is scheduled to continue until 5:00 p.m., unless extended by the election supervisory committee.