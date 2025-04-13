403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ecuador Braces for Strong Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Ecuador is on edge as it prepares for a highly competitive presidential runoff this Sunday.
Forecasts suggest a tight race between the conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa and progressive challenger Luisa González.
With polls indicating only a slight difference in support, both candidates are rallying hard in the final days of campaigning.
Noboa, who won the presidency in 2023, is running again under the Accion Democratica Nacional alliance.
He has centered his campaign around promises of strict law enforcement, vowing to confront drug trafficking and gang-related crime. However, despite deploying military forces across the country, he has drawn criticism for not fulfilling earlier pledges to enhance national security.
A key aspect of Noboa’s agenda is bolstering the economy. He argues that promoting financial stability and encouraging international investment are critical components in solving the country’s safety issues.
On the other side, Luisa González, representing the Revolucion Ciudadana Party, has taken a socially-focused approach.
As a disciple of former President Rafael Correa, she advocates for social equity and promises to broaden public assistance programs.
Her proposals include strengthening the education system and tackling economic hardships faced by the youth — a group she believes is at risk of being drawn into illegal drug networks due to lack of opportunities.
Regarding immigration, González has adopted a stricter position. She has vowed to expel Venezuelan migrants, whom she blames for rising crime and increasing unemployment among Ecuadorians.
In the initial round of elections on February 9, Noboa narrowly edged out González by fewer than 17,000 votes, setting the stage for what is expected to be a photo-finish showdown in the final vote.
Forecasts suggest a tight race between the conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa and progressive challenger Luisa González.
With polls indicating only a slight difference in support, both candidates are rallying hard in the final days of campaigning.
Noboa, who won the presidency in 2023, is running again under the Accion Democratica Nacional alliance.
He has centered his campaign around promises of strict law enforcement, vowing to confront drug trafficking and gang-related crime. However, despite deploying military forces across the country, he has drawn criticism for not fulfilling earlier pledges to enhance national security.
A key aspect of Noboa’s agenda is bolstering the economy. He argues that promoting financial stability and encouraging international investment are critical components in solving the country’s safety issues.
On the other side, Luisa González, representing the Revolucion Ciudadana Party, has taken a socially-focused approach.
As a disciple of former President Rafael Correa, she advocates for social equity and promises to broaden public assistance programs.
Her proposals include strengthening the education system and tackling economic hardships faced by the youth — a group she believes is at risk of being drawn into illegal drug networks due to lack of opportunities.
Regarding immigration, González has adopted a stricter position. She has vowed to expel Venezuelan migrants, whom she blames for rising crime and increasing unemployment among Ecuadorians.
In the initial round of elections on February 9, Noboa narrowly edged out González by fewer than 17,000 votes, setting the stage for what is expected to be a photo-finish showdown in the final vote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment