403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manchester city stages remarkable comeback to overthrow Crystal Palace 5-2 at Etihad
(MENAFN) In a thrilling Premier League encounter on Saturday, Manchester City showcased resilience and offensive firepower by overturning a two-goal deficit to secure a 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.
Crystal Palace shocked the home supporters early in the match. Eberechi Eze opened the scoring in the 8th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 21st minute when Chris Richards found the back of the net, putting Manchester City under significant pressure.
However, the home side responded swiftly. Kevin De Bruyne ignited the comeback with a goal in the 33rd minute, narrowing the gap and shifting momentum in City's favor.
Just three minutes later, Omar Marmoush netted the equalizer, bringing the score level at 2-2 before halftime and reigniting the confidence of Pep Guardiola's squad.
The second half began with continued dominance from Manchester City. Mateo Kovacic scored in the 47th minute following a pinpoint assist from Kevin De Bruyne, giving the hosts a 3-2 lead and their first advantage of the match.
City's intensity did not wane. James McAtee extended the lead in the 56th minute, finishing off a well-constructed team play to make it 4-2. The final blow came in the 79th minute when Nico O'Reilly sealed the victory with the fifth goal, solidifying City's emphatic comeback performance.
The result sees Manchester City climb to fourth place in the Premier League standings, now holding 55 points as they continue their pursuit of the title. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, remains in 11th place with 43 points, left to reflect on a promising start that ended in disappointment.
Crystal Palace shocked the home supporters early in the match. Eberechi Eze opened the scoring in the 8th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 21st minute when Chris Richards found the back of the net, putting Manchester City under significant pressure.
However, the home side responded swiftly. Kevin De Bruyne ignited the comeback with a goal in the 33rd minute, narrowing the gap and shifting momentum in City's favor.
Just three minutes later, Omar Marmoush netted the equalizer, bringing the score level at 2-2 before halftime and reigniting the confidence of Pep Guardiola's squad.
The second half began with continued dominance from Manchester City. Mateo Kovacic scored in the 47th minute following a pinpoint assist from Kevin De Bruyne, giving the hosts a 3-2 lead and their first advantage of the match.
City's intensity did not wane. James McAtee extended the lead in the 56th minute, finishing off a well-constructed team play to make it 4-2. The final blow came in the 79th minute when Nico O'Reilly sealed the victory with the fifth goal, solidifying City's emphatic comeback performance.
The result sees Manchester City climb to fourth place in the Premier League standings, now holding 55 points as they continue their pursuit of the title. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, remains in 11th place with 43 points, left to reflect on a promising start that ended in disappointment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment