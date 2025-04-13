United Airlines To Launch Three New Routes In Asia Pacific

Dhaka: United Airlines is all set to further expand its operations across the Asia Pacific region, as the Chicago-based airline has scheduled nonstop and direct flights to three different routes. The carrier will operate direct and nonstop flights to Adelaide and direct flights to Cairns in Australia.

The nonstop flight to Adelaide will originate from San Francisco. With the launch of this flight, United will be the first airline to offer such service. The airline will deploy its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with comfortable Premium Plus seats and Polaris's business class service on this route. It'll be United's 32nd route in the Asia Pacific.

United has exercised fifth freedom rights from Hong Kong for both of the direct flights, to Adelaide and to Cairns. The airline will operate four weekly flights to Cairns from December 3 and one weekly flight to Adelaide from December 5.

United Airlines currently operates flights to the maximum number of destinations in the Asia Pacific region. In partnership with its fellow members of Star Alliance, like Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways, the airline facilitates its passengers with a wider network across the Asia Pacific region.

