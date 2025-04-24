403
Russia Defends Its Right to Use Nuclear Weapons
(MENAFN) Russia has asserted its right to utilize nuclear weapons in response to hostile actions from Western nations, based on a statement made by the head of the country’s Security Council on Thursday.
Sergey Shoygu, a former defense minister, emphasized that Russia is vigilantly observing the military buildup occurring in European countries.
During an interview with a state news agency, Shoygu elaborated on recent changes made to the country’s nuclear deterrence policies.
He noted that in November 2024, modifications were made to the "Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence," which explicitly state that Russia retains the right to use nuclear weapons if it faces aggression, whether nuclear or conventional, against itself or Belarus.
Furthermore, Shoygu pointed out that under the updated National Security Strategy, Russia may respond to actions by foreign nations that pose a threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity.
This could involve both symmetrical and asymmetrical measures aimed at deterring such actions and preventing them from happening again.
Shoygu also mentioned that the focus of Russia's nuclear deterrence efforts is on nations and military alliances that view Russia as a potential adversary and possess weapons of mass destruction or significant military capabilities.
These defensive measures extend to countries that permit their territory and resources to be used for the preparation or execution of aggression against Russia.
