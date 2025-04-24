403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India refuses NYT allegations on sensitive shipments to Russia
(MENAFN) India has rejected a report by the New York Times that accused Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), one of the country's largest defense and aerospace companies, of rerouting UK-made items to Russia. The Indian government called the article “factually incorrect and misleading,” dismissing claims that HAL, a major manufacturer of fighter jets, helicopters, and engines, was involved in illegal shipments.
The NYT report, published on Friday, alleged that the British aerospace company H.R. Smith Group had shipped equipment to HAL, which has long been a key partner of Russia’s Rosoboronexport, a state military export company sanctioned by the UK, US, and EU. However, the report lacked evidence, and it was noted that there were no records confirming that the equipment ended up in Russia.
Indian government sources emphasized that HAL had strictly adhered to international regulations on strategic trade controls and end-user commitments. They further criticized the NYT for not conducting adequate due diligence before publishing the claims. HAL, a long-time partner of Russia, has been involved in upgrading Russian-origin MiG aircraft and continues to work on enhancing the Su-30MKI, a customized version of the Russian Su-30.
This is not the first time India has faced such allegations. In October 2024, US sanctions targeted Indian firms accused of supplying advanced technology to Moscow, prompting concerns in the West over India's growing trade relations with Russia.
The NYT report, published on Friday, alleged that the British aerospace company H.R. Smith Group had shipped equipment to HAL, which has long been a key partner of Russia’s Rosoboronexport, a state military export company sanctioned by the UK, US, and EU. However, the report lacked evidence, and it was noted that there were no records confirming that the equipment ended up in Russia.
Indian government sources emphasized that HAL had strictly adhered to international regulations on strategic trade controls and end-user commitments. They further criticized the NYT for not conducting adequate due diligence before publishing the claims. HAL, a long-time partner of Russia, has been involved in upgrading Russian-origin MiG aircraft and continues to work on enhancing the Su-30MKI, a customized version of the Russian Su-30.
This is not the first time India has faced such allegations. In October 2024, US sanctions targeted Indian firms accused of supplying advanced technology to Moscow, prompting concerns in the West over India's growing trade relations with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment