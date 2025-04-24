403
Russia, India talk about methods to increase trade beyond USD100bn
(MENAFN) India and Russia are looking for new ways to strengthen their strategic partnership, focusing on expanding their trade ties beyond $100 billion over the next five years. This goal was emphasized during a high-level conference in Moscow titled Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda, organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) with support from the Indian embassy.
The conference brought together diplomats, public officials, and foreign policy experts to assess current bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation. Russia's growing isolation from Western nations, especially after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, has led it to deepen ties with countries in the Global South, including India.
RIAC’s Ivan Timofeev highlighted the impressive growth in trade, driven by energy, nuclear energy, military cooperation, and food security. He stressed the potential for further strengthening economic relations. Meanwhile, former Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran noted that while government-level cooperation is strong, greater awareness and interaction are needed between Indian and Russian businesses, entrepreneurs, and academics to foster more opportunities.
Kanwal Sibal, a former Indian foreign secretary, mentioned that India is closely monitoring ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Washington regarding Ukraine and could play a role in peacekeeping once a resolution is achieved. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko expressed gratitude for India’s balanced stance on the Ukraine conflict and endorsed the revival of the Russia-India-China (RIC) dialogue format as a crucial platform for addressing global and regional issues.
