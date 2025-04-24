403
Zelenskyy Partially Cancels South African Visit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Thursday that he had decided to reduce his planned schedule during his South African visit due to recent Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy shared on X, “As of this moment, over 80 people have been injured across Ukraine.
Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Regrettably, 9 people have been killed in Kyiv. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones.”
These remarks came in response to the devastating consequences of the airstrikes.
The Ukrainian leader further stated, “Today, I will brief President [Cyril] Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently holds the G20 Presidency, on the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts … I am canceling part of the program for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa.”
Zelenskyy also confirmed that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha would take over the necessary diplomatic engagements in South Africa, ensuring that political and civil society leaders in the country are fully briefed on the current crisis.
