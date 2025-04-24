403
Moscow invites India’s Modi to Victory Day celebrations
(MENAFN) Moscow is anticipating the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an honored guest for the upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed that preparations for Modi’s attendance are underway, though the final details of his visit are still being worked out.
Russia has invited leaders from several "friendly nations" to attend the commemorative parade, and in February, an Indian defense source mentioned that Modi’s participation was being planned. There have also been discussions about the potential involvement of an Indian Armed Forces contingent in the parade, although no official announcement has been made.
In addition to Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are confirmed to attend the event. Other leaders expected to participate include the presidents of Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine, Azerbaijan, and others. Recently, Russia and India also signed a defense logistics agreement to enhance military cooperation between the two nations.
