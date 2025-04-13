New GX Capital, under the leadership of founder and CEO Khudusela Pitje, has announced the first close of Airnergize Capital which aims to raise to R4 billion ($200 million) by final close

403
New GX Capital, led by founder and CEO Khudusela Pitje, has announced the first close of Airnergize Capital Fund I. The fund is focused on accelerating clean technology solutions in renewable energy, gas, and water infrastructure across South Africa. It has secured an initial commitment of R2.4 billion ($120 million) and is targeting a final close of R4 billion ($200 million) by attracting additional investors in the months ahead.
Airnergize Capital will be managed by New GX, with a focus on thematic investments across renewable energy, gas, and water. Its investment strategy is aligned with global sustainability goals, prioritising innovative solutions that support a low-carbon economy and promote inclusive growth. By backing pioneering businesses, Airnergize Capital aims to generate long-term environmental and social impact.
The fund will invest in both capital-heavy and asset-light business models, partnering with experienced management teams in established businesses with proven track records. Airnergize Capital prioritises scalable and high-impact technologies, backing companies at the forefront of energy transition, water innovation, and gas solutions. As a black-owned and controlled fund, it brings active, strategic fund management with a commitment to measurable environmental and social outcomes.
Owing to the vending in of Sustainable Power Solutions Africa (SPS), a portfolio company of New GX, Airnergize Capital is already operational with its first investment. SPS is a leading integrated C&I renewable energy owner, operator, and developer, offering both behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter solar PV and battery solutions through its asset holding company, and in-house EPC services and O&M operations. “We are excited by the latest development at New GX that will unlock additional capital towards the drive to building SPS into a Pan Africa renewable energy giant. SPS BEE credentials with support of New GX are admirable amongst its peers” said Paul Mansour, CEO of SPS.
“Our journey into the utility industry started six years ago, and we are committed to investing in solutions that will drive sustainable change across Africa,” said Khudusela Pitje, founder and CEO of New GX Capital. “Access to clean energy, water, and gas is fundamental to economic growth and social upliftment, and through Airnergize Capital Fund I, we are taking a significant step toward building a more sustainable future.”
“RMB Ventures is a like-minded and long-term focused investor that shares our vision to build a leading clean tech platform under the New GX umbrella, unlocking a sustainable tomorrow in both South Africa and across the continent,” said Tebatso Modiba, Deal Executive at Airnergize Capital.
"We are excited to launch Airnergize Capital and to continue our long-term partnership with New GX," said Eutychus Mbuthia at RMB Ventures. "This fund represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable investments and will play a crucial role in addressing South Africa's energy and water challenges. Combining our private equity skills as a core investor in the fund and RMB’s track record in this sector with New GX's deep understanding and proven track record in the infrastructure and renewable energy sector will be instrumental in driving the success of Airnergize Capital. The fund's investments will support the growth of sustainable infrastructure and contribute to the economic development of South Africa.”
