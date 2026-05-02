Cuba Denounces Unprecedented Escalation Of US Military Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Havana, May 3 (Xinhua) Cuba denounced the escalation of US military threats against the country by US President Donald Trump.

"The US president escalates his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented scale," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

Diaz-Canel called on the international community and the American people to decide whether they would allow "such a drastic criminal act" to serve the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group seeking revenge and domination, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that no aggressor, "no matter how powerful," would find surrender in Cuba, but rather "a people determined to defend sovereignty and independence."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also said on X the same day that Trump's "clear and direct" threat of a military attack had raised aggression against Cuba to dangerous levels.

Rodriguez said popular support for the Cuban Revolution was demonstrated "massively" during May Day celebrations on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said the United States would take control of Cuba "almost immediately" after "finishing a job," referring to the conflict with Iran in the Middle East.

He added that he "could" send the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the Caribbean and have it stop about 100 yards off Cuba's coast "on the way back from Iran."

Earlier, Cuba denounced new US sanctions as "unilateral coercive measures," saying that such actions demonstrate an intention to impose collective punishment on the Cuban people.

"We firmly reject the recent unilateral coercive measures adopted" by the US government, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on X.

These actions demonstrate an intention to impose collective punishment on the Cuban people, Rodriguez said.

He noted that the announcement coincided with May 1, when millions of Cubans take to the streets to denounce the US blockade and the energy siege.

"These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter," Rodriguez said, adding that the United States has no right to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or parties.

The comment came after US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Cuba.

Trump ordered that all property and interests in property that are in and coming within the United States, or are in or coming within the possession or control of US persons of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in.