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Uzbekistan, Seychelles Expand Bilateral Ties With New Agreement

Uzbekistan, Seychelles Expand Bilateral Ties With New Agreement


2026-05-02 05:08:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan and Seychelles have discussed prospects for advancing bilateral cooperation and signed an Agreement on General Cooperation between their governments, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The discussions took place on May 1 during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Barry Faure.

During the talks, the sides comprehensively reviewed ways to ensure the consistent development of cooperation and agreed on concrete steps to intensify political dialogue, establish joint mechanisms between the foreign ministries, and expand interaction in trade, economic, and tourism sectors.

The parties also exchanged views on current international issues.

Earlier, in late-April, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Seychelles have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across political, humanitarian, and economic areas, with a focus on transport, textiles, and tourism. Particularly, the parties reviewed cooperation energy, the chemical industry, textiles, and agriculture sectors.

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Trend News Agency

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