Kedarnath Security Boosted: Bomb Squad Inspects Amid Char Dham Yatra

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of the Kedarnath Dham temple premises during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. Rudraprayag Police stated that they are fully prepared and vigilant to ensure the safety of devotees at the shrine. The police force, equipped with modern technology, remains deployed at Kedarnath Dham to maintain a secure environment for all pilgrims.

Char Dham Yatra Progresses Smoothly

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is progressing smoothly, with the state government putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and seamless experience for pilgrims. According to official data from the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, a total of 4,08,401 pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra within just ten days, from the opening of the temple portals till 7:00 PM on April 28, 2026.

Enhanced Facilities and Security

Officials stated that essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, sanitation, parking, and traffic management have been strengthened and systematically organised along the Yatra routes as well as at major religious and tourist destinations to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, visitors, and residents.

Additionally, stringent security measures have been implemented along the pilgrimage route in Kedarnath, with the entire area divided into super zones, zones, and sectors for close monitoring. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, fire services, and police remain deployed throughout the region.

Crowd Management System

To facilitate smooth darshan and manage crowds effectively, a token system has also been introduced for devotees.

'Green Yatra' and 'Vocal for Local' Initiatives

Under environmental conservation efforts, a "Green Yatra" campaign is being actively implemented, with a ban on plastic and a strong emphasis on cleanliness. Additionally, the "Vocal for Local" initiative is promoting local products.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra for all pilgrims.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

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