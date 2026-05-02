Trump Says US Plans To Withdraw Troops From Germany 'A Lot Further'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that the United States plans to withdraw "a lot further" than the 5,000 troops the Pentagon said earlier this week will leave Germany.

"We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in the southeastern US state of Florida, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a senior defence official said earlier that the Pentagon is planning to withdraw about 5,000 US troops from Germany.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent remarks on the US war with Iran had been "inappropriate and unhelpful," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was quoted by US media as saying.

Earlier this week, Merz criticized the United States for its "planless" military engagement in Iran, saying that the United States "is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership."

In response, Trump lashed out at the German leader, saying he "doesn't know what he's talking about" and is indifferent to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday that the United States is considering a possible reduction of troops in Germany, and the decision will be made "over the next short period of time." He said Thursday that he may also reduce US military presence in Spain and Italy.

"Why shouldn't I? Italy has not been of any help. Spain has been horrible. Absolutely," said Trump, again slamming European allies for not helping in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Germany is prepared for the possible reduction of the US troops in the country, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday.

More than 36,000 US active duty troops were deployed to bases throughout Germany as of the end of last year, along with nearly 1,500 reservists and 11,500 civilians, according to Defence Department data. Germany also hosts the headquarters of US European Command and US Africa Command, and Ramstein Air Base serves as a key hub for US military operations.