Tariq Anwar Slams 'Modi Tattva' In Vadodara University Syllabus

Congress Leader Criticises 'Unfortunate' Syllabus Change

Congress leader Tariq Anwar criticised the inclusion of module titled "Modi Tattva" in the syllabus of Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Vadodara, calling the move "unfortunate" and questioning its relevance in academic teaching.

Speaking to ANI about the new academic addition, the Congress leader said that organisations being included in the syllabus had no role in India's freedom struggle. "It is unfortunate that the organisation is being taught which never made any sacrifice for the country. It did not make any sacrifice and has no role in the freedom struggle. People have seen the 12-year tenure of the PM. Today, prices are skyrocketing. Unemployment has increased. Corruption has increased. There is a decline in every sector," he said.

University Defends 'Sociology of Patriotism' Course

Defending the addition of module to curriculum, the Sociology Department of the university introduced a new course titled "Sociology of Patriotism", which includes studies on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad's reforms.

Sociology Department Head Virendra Singh said the course was introduced to examine multiple dimensions of patriotism and institutional thought. "We have added three new courses. 'Sociology of Patriotism' is currently the most discussed topic. At NITI Aayog, we saw many dimensions which were a topic of discussion for us. We learned that many dimensions are operating within the RSS, and from there, we got the idea that we should learn more about it, so we have included it in the course," he told ANI.

Explaining 'Modi-tatva'

Further explaining the addition of "Modi Tattva" in the curriculum, he said, "In 'Modi-tatva', the word 'tatva' means 'element'. An element is something that cannot be ignored wherever it exists. We felt that it is better to study the leadership currently present and visible before our eyes. This makes it easier for students to understand. His policies, which are part of 'Modi-tatva', have gained widespread acceptability. He has held a leadership role in the government for the longest period. We cannot ignore this 'element'; we must understand its social acceptance."

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