Fire Breaks Out At University Of South Florida Marine Science Labs Building In St. Petersburg Hazmat Situation Declared

MENAFN - Live Mint) Firefighters from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue are responding to a major two-alarm fire at the University of South Florida's Marine Science Labs building in St. Petersburg on Saturday evening, with thick columns of smoke rising high into the sky and visible across a wide stretch of the city.

The blaze broke out at the USF facility located at 140 7th Avenue South, a structure that is more than 80 years old. A spokesperson for the University of South Florida confirmed to local broadcaster 10 Tampa Bay News that the smoke was emanating from the Marine Science Labs building on the St. Petersburg campus.

Building Evacuated Safely as Flames Break Through Roof

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue confirmed that the building had been safely evacuated ahead of the fire spreading. No injuries have been reported as of Saturday evening.

Multiple fire engines were observed at the scene from approximately 6 p.m. local time, as flames broke through the roof of the structure and a large plume of dark smoke billowed into the surrounding atmosphere. Witnesses from across the city submitted photographs of the blaze, with the smoke column visible from several miles away.

Hazmat Situation Declared as Police Urge Public to Stay Clear

Authorities declared the incident a hazmat situation, with police issuing urgent warnings for members of the public to avoid the area. The nature of the hazardous materials concern has not yet been officially confirmed, though the building's designation as a marine science research facility suggests the presence of laboratory chemicals or research compounds on the premises.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Saturday evening. No further details regarding the origin of the blaze have been released by officials at this stage.

USF St. Petersburg is one of the main campuses of the University of South Florida system. The Marine Science Labs building, given its age and research function, is considered a significant facility within the institution.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as further information becomes available.